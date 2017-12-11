Condon will patrol the crease against the Sabres on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon -- who will get the first half of the team's back-to-back Tuesday -- has given up nine goals in his previous two outings. The 27-year-old has registered just two victories in his 10 appearances this year along with a 3.28 GAA. While the Massachusetts native is not expected to challenge Craig Anderson for the No. 1 role, he could find himself struggling for regular minutes given his inability to keep pucks out of the back of the net.