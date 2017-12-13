Condon saved just 22 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

The loss sinks Condon to 2-3-4 with a .900 save percentage and 3.27 GAA for the campaign. So, with Ottawa also sporting an active 1-10-2 record, it's nearly impossible to turn to the 27-year-old backup with any degree of confidence.

