Condon made 21 saves on 25 shots in a 5-4 win over Columbus on Friday.

It's a win for the goaltender, just his third of the season, but it wasn't a great performance. Condon's turned in just one solid appearance in net in his past five, as his 37-save performance on Dec. 23 against Florida is his only one where he finished with a save percentage above .900. Like his team, he's had a lot of struggles this season to reach the level he showed a year ago.