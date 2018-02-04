Condon allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had stopped 104 of 111 shots in his previous three games, but that hot streak came to a screeching halt Sunday. Condon is now 4-8-4 with a .902 save percentage and 3.31 GAA this season. With these numbers, Condon is not really a streaming option even when he is going well as he was before Sunday.