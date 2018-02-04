Senators' Mike Condon: Ends hot streak with loss
Condon allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.
The 27-year-old had stopped 104 of 111 shots in his previous three games, but that hot streak came to a screeching halt Sunday. Condon is now 4-8-4 with a .902 save percentage and 3.31 GAA this season. With these numbers, Condon is not really a streaming option even when he is going well as he was before Sunday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...