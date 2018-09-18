Senators' Mike Condon: Gearing up to start Tuesday
Condon (concussion) is slated to start Tuesday's preseason road game versus the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Condon's 2017-18 campaign was shorted due to a concussion that he sustained in an April 3 practice session, but the long offseason evidently afforded him ample time to rest and recover. Particularly with Erik Karlsson moving on to the Sharks, the Senators figure to be a pitiful team in 2018-19, so we'd generally shy away from rostering the team's No. 1 goalie Craig Anderson, let alone his backup, Condon.
