Condon (concussion) is slated to start Tuesday's preseason road game versus the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Condon's 2017-18 campaign was shorted due to a concussion that he sustained in an April 3 practice session, but the long offseason evidently afforded him ample time to rest and recover. Particularly with Erik Karlsson moving on to the Sharks, the Senators figure to be a pitiful team in 2018-19, so we'd generally shy away from rostering the team's No. 1 goalie Craig Anderson, let alone his backup, Condon.