Senators' Mike Condon: Gets starting nod in Boston
Condon will man the crease in Boston on Monday afternoon, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It will be Condon's first appearance of the young 2018-19 campaign. The 28-year-old should get a decent amount of playing time backing up Craig Anderson this season, especially if Anderson continues to struggle like he did last season.
