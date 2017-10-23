Senators' Mike Condon: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Condon will be between the pipes against the Kings on Tuesday.
Condon will be making just his second start of the season, as the Senators have relied heavily on starter Craig Anderson as well as having been scheduled for just one back-to-back so far this year. The netminder was solid in his previous outing, giving up only one goal on 36 shots and earning the win over Edmonton. While the Massachusetts native won't be taking over the No. 1 job from Anderson, another solid performance could earn him a few more opportunities.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Shuts down Oilers with 35-save performance•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting against Oilers•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets Tuesday's starting nod•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Inks three-year extension with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Second straight relief appearance•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Makes relief appearance in Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...