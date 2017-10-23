Condon will be between the pipes against the Kings on Tuesday.

Condon will be making just his second start of the season, as the Senators have relied heavily on starter Craig Anderson as well as having been scheduled for just one back-to-back so far this year. The netminder was solid in his previous outing, giving up only one goal on 36 shots and earning the win over Edmonton. While the Massachusetts native won't be taking over the No. 1 job from Anderson, another solid performance could earn him a few more opportunities.