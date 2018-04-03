Condon will defend the cage against the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon's maintained a shaky 5-17-5 record to go along with a 3.25 GAA and .902 save percentage through 31 games. Those numbers leave a lot to be desired when applied to fantasy games, but it's worth noting that his next opponent has struggled to the league's worst record. If you're going to take a chance on Condon, there might not be a better opportunity for him to eke out a win.