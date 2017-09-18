Condon will start Tuesday's matchup against Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tuesday will be the second of back-to-back preseason contests between the two teams from Ontario, and Condon is slated to stop pucks for the first half of the game. The former Hab impressed in Craig Anderson's absence last season -- enough so to earn him a three-year contract extension -- but don't expect him to suit up for nearly as many games in 2017-18.