Condon was pulled Sunday against the Jets after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

Craig Anderson was pulled in his last start against the Islanders, giving you an idea of the struggles going on in Ottawa right now. Condon lasted just 26:50 on Sunday before Anderson entered in relief. With the defeat, the 27-year-old drops to 2-2-3 on the season with a .904 save percentage. Condon hasn't seen much action behind Anderson this season, but that could change with the team's current struggles. Even when he does get the nod, Condon has been too inconsistent to warrant a recommendation in most formats.