Senators' Mike Condon: Gets yanked in ugly loss
Condon was pulled Sunday against the Jets after giving up five goals on 22 shots.
Craig Anderson was pulled in his last start against the Islanders, giving you an idea of the struggles going on in Ottawa right now. Condon lasted just 26:50 on Sunday before Anderson entered in relief. With the defeat, the 27-year-old drops to 2-2-3 on the season with a .904 save percentage. Condon hasn't seen much action behind Anderson this season, but that could change with the team's current struggles. Even when he does get the nod, Condon has been too inconsistent to warrant a recommendation in most formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...