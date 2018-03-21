Senators' Mike Condon: Gives up three in relief
Condon stopped 19 of 22 shots in relief of an ineffective Craig Anderson during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Florida.
Neither goaltender even sniffed a .900 save percentage, as Ottawa struggled defensively for the umpteenth time this season. With a 3.23 GAA and .905 save percentage, Condon's far from a hot fantasy commodity.
