Condon stopped 19 of 22 shots in relief of an ineffective Craig Anderson during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Florida.

Neither goaltender even sniffed a .900 save percentage, as Ottawa struggled defensively for the umpteenth time this season. With a 3.23 GAA and .905 save percentage, Condon's far from a hot fantasy commodity.

