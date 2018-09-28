Senators' Mike Condon: Holds Chicago to one goal Thursday
Condon made 27 saves to beat the Blackhawks, 2-1, in Thursday's preseason matchup.
Chicago played its regulars in this one, so this was an impressive outing from Condon with the regular season right around the corner. Only Jonathan Toews was able to solve Condon here, but efforts like this are likely to come few and far between with a subpar Senators team suiting up in front of the 28-year-old netminder.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Thursday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Will see half of Friday's game•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 18 saves in preseason debut•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gearing up to start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Dealing with concussion•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Injured in practice•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...