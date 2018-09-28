Condon made 27 saves to beat the Blackhawks, 2-1, in Thursday's preseason matchup.

Chicago played its regulars in this one, so this was an impressive outing from Condon with the regular season right around the corner. Only Jonathan Toews was able to solve Condon here, but efforts like this are likely to come few and far between with a subpar Senators team suiting up in front of the 28-year-old netminder.