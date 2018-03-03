Condon will defend the cage in Arizona against the Coyotes on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Well, he'll try to anyway. The Coyotes remain at the very bottom of the league standings, but Condon's been abysmal with a 4-11-5 record, 3.30 GAA and .900 save percentage through 23 games this season. This projects to be a high-scoring affair, which makes it a great matchup to take advantage of in terms of fantasy skaters, but certainly not the projected goaltenders.