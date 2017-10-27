Senators' Mike Condon: In goal Friday
Condon will get the starting nod on the road against the Devils on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Condon will be making just his third appearances of the season, as the Senators enter the tailend of a back-to-back. In his two outings, the netminder has been under heavy pressure -- facing 79 shots while giving up just three tallies for a .962 save percentage -- and could see a barrage of pucks once again Friday.
