Condon will get the starting nod on the road against the Canadiens on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon did not play in either end of the Sens' back-to-back last weekend, but will return to the crease versus the Habs. In his limited appearances this season, the netminder has under performed, as he has registered a 1-0-3 record and 3.00 GAA. The Massachusetts native will get the opportunity to square off against his former team for which he notched 21 victories in 55 outings. during the 2015-16 season.