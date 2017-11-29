Senators' Mike Condon: In goal Wednesday
Condon will get the starting nod on the road against the Canadiens on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon did not play in either end of the Sens' back-to-back last weekend, but will return to the crease versus the Habs. In his limited appearances this season, the netminder has under performed, as he has registered a 1-0-3 record and 3.00 GAA. The Massachusetts native will get the opportunity to square off against his former team for which he notched 21 victories in 55 outings. during the 2015-16 season.
