Senators' Mike Condon: In net Thursday
Condon will tend the twine Thursday against the Ducks.
Condon stopped 41 of the 44 shots he faced against the Bruins in his last start, but it wasn't enough to avoid his second straight loss between the pipes. He's split time in goal with Craig Anderson in net recently, though neither of the two is immune to a nightly pelting at this point. Senators goalies have faced a league-high 39.9 shots per game during January, resulting in a 4.09 GAA for Condon in his three appearances this month. While the Ducks only average 31.1 shots on goal in January, they have efficiently scored 3.09 goals per game on the month.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Turns away 41 in 3-2 loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes against Bruins•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Concedes three times in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Defending cage against Wild•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Struggles in relief•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Alone on island in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...