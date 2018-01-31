Condon will tend the twine Thursday against the Ducks.

Condon stopped 41 of the 44 shots he faced against the Bruins in his last start, but it wasn't enough to avoid his second straight loss between the pipes. He's split time in goal with Craig Anderson in net recently, though neither of the two is immune to a nightly pelting at this point. Senators goalies have faced a league-high 39.9 shots per game during January, resulting in a 4.09 GAA for Condon in his three appearances this month. While the Ducks only average 31.1 shots on goal in January, they have efficiently scored 3.09 goals per game on the month.