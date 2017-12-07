Senators' Mike Condon: In road net Thursday
Condon will start in goal Thursday night versus the host Kings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The American netminder was awful Sunday, yielding five goals on 22 shots by the Jets before getting pulled in favor of starter Craig Anderson, who was put to work Wednesday night and allowed two goals on 21 shots in a shutout loss to the Ducks. Condon now has the daunting task of look of slowing a Kings team that has rattled off six straight victories.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...