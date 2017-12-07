Condon will start in goal Thursday night versus the host Kings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The American netminder was awful Sunday, yielding five goals on 22 shots by the Jets before getting pulled in favor of starter Craig Anderson, who was put to work Wednesday night and allowed two goals on 21 shots in a shutout loss to the Ducks. Condon now has the daunting task of look of slowing a Kings team that has rattled off six straight victories.