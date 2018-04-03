Senators' Mike Condon: Injured in practice
Condon sustained an upper-body injury at practice Tuesday and will not be in action versus Buffalo on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon was slated to get the start for Tuesday's clash, but instead will be replaced in the lineup by Danny Taylor and likely in the crease by Craig Anderson. It has been a tough year for the 27-year-old Condon, as he registered an abysmal 5-17-5 record and .902 save percentage. The netminder hasn't been ruled out for the other two contests on the Senators' three-game road trip and could still play before the season ends.
