Senators' Mike Condon: Looking to get on track Saturday
Condon will take on the Panthers as a road starter Saturday evening, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Traditional starter Craig Anderson reportedly is under the weather and completely ruled out for this next contest, which has rendered Condon the de facto fill-in option with AHL Belleville call-up Daniel Taylor on hand as an emergency option. Condon has only won twice in 11 games to go along with a shaky .900 save mark. However, the Panthers are playing for the second consecutive night, so the Cats could be a bit weary in this one.
