Senators' Mike Condon: Loses for ninth time in last 10 decisions
Condon allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Gulp. Condon has been driven over and backed up on this season. His record is now 5-16-5. And he's 1-8-1 in his last 10 decisions. Leave him on the sideline or you'll suffer the consequence.
