Condon stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to Toronto.

Ryan Dzingel gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead just 21 seconds in, but Toronto blitzed the Senators after that. The first goal against Condon was a power-play tally by John Tavares, which set the Scotiabank Arena crowd into a frenzy. On the bright side, Condon looks to be fully recovered from the concussion that cut his 2017-18 campaign short. Marcus Hogberg replaced Condon and gave up two goals of his own.