Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 30 saves to end skid
Condon stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's overtime win over Anaheim.
Condon is finally back in the win column for the first time in over a month, as the Senators snapped a six-game losing streak. The 27-year-old looked good in his last two starts prior to Thursday, but couldn't quite nab a victory. His 4-7-0 record and .903 save percentage aren't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Condon's strong play against Anaheim could earn him some more crease time over Craig Anderson in the near-future.
