Condon stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's overtime win over Anaheim.

Condon is finally back in the win column for the first time in over a month, as the Senators snapped a six-game losing streak. The 27-year-old looked good in his last two starts prior to Thursday, but couldn't quite nab a victory. His 4-7-0 record and .903 save percentage aren't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Condon's strong play against Anaheim could earn him some more crease time over Craig Anderson in the near-future.