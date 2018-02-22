Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 36 saves in shootout loss Wednesday
Condon stopped 36 of 38 shots in regulation and overtime, but got beat three times in the seven-round shootout, during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The 27-year-old has now taken the loss in his last four games, managing a paltry .893 save percentage over that stretch. Condon hasn't come close to duplicating last season's form, and while the defensive woes of the team in front of him have played a large part in his struggles, his fantasy value as Craig Anderson's backup remains very low.
