Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 41 saves in shootout loss
Condon stopped 41 of 43 shots through overtime, but allowed two of three shootout attempts to score in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.
Condon almost stole the show despite facing a barrage of shots, but allowed Adrian Kempe to bury the equalizer with 1:46 to play in regulation. Kempe also beat Condon in the shootout, as did Michael Cammalleri. Ottawa's backup has started just two games to Craig Anderson's seven, but Condon's been effective when called upon with a 1-0-1 record, 1.44 GAA and .962 save percentage.
