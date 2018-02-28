Senators' Mike Condon: Makes just 19 saves in loss
Condon stopped just 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
If you take away Evgeny Kuznetsov's contributions, the hosts managed just one goal on 16 shots compared to Ottawa's two tallies on 30 shots. Unfortunately for Condon, the Russian center's two goals on six shots were all too real, and they sent the backup netminder to his fifth consecutive loss. With a 4-11-5 record and ugly peripherals (3.30 GAA, .900 save percentage), Condon isn't of much use in any format.
