Senators' Mike Condon: Officially shipped to minors
Condon was expected to be sent down to AHL Belleville after he cleared waivers, with the move finally becoming official.
The nail in Condon's coffin was allowing a shorthanded goal from the far blue line versus Arizona on Oct. 30. The Massachusetts native will likely spend a significant chunk of time trying to rediscover his game while Mike McKenna will serve as the backup to Craig Anderson.
