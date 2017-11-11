Condon was given the starting nod for Saturday's Global Series game against the Avalanche in Sweden, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Ottawa chiseled out a 4-3 overtime win for the first of this two-game special event Friday, but this marks the first start for Condon since losing to the Devils in an Oct. 27 shootout. The Avalanche rank dead last in team faceoff percentage whereas the Senators are No. 1 in said category, so the backup tender should benefit from a lighter workload than his counterpart Jonathan Bernier. We'll caution you that Colorado has been scoring 3.33 goals per game, good for seventh in the league, but then again, the Senators pried away one of its top talents in Matt Duchene before the teams traveled overseas.