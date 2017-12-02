Senators' Mike Condon: Perfect in relief
Condon stopped all 19 shots he faced after coming in midway through the second period of a 6-5 win over the Islanders.
Condon faced a tough situation on the road against a high-scoring foe and came through brilliantly. Statistically, Condon has been the better goaltender this year in the Canadian capital, and it's not a stretch to think the Senators could start giving him a chance to prove he should be the No. 1 goaltender for them.
