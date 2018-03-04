Condon allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Unfortunately, this was one of Condon's better games, and he still didn't win. He has been doing a lot of losing lately, as he's dropped his last six decisions with a .894 save percentage. Dating back to Dec. 31, Condon is 1-8-1 with a .898 save percentage. Even in a juicy matchup such as against the Coyotes, owners should start Condon with extreme caution.