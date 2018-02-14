Condon allowed four goals on nine shots before being pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The backup has won just one of his past six starts and owns a discouraging .898 save percentage and 3.40 GAA for the campaign. With Ottawa looking like a seller leading into the trade deadline, it's unlikely Condon's fantasy fortunes improve over the coming weeks. He's best viewed as a risky start until proven otherwise.