Condon made 29 stops on 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Monday.

This was a solid performance for Condon, even though he didn't get the victory. For the first time since Oct. 24, he managed to post a save percentage above .900, a marked improvement from his past three starts, two of which he didn't complete. Ottawa's now lost seven in a row, but the Senators can't blame the netminding in this one.