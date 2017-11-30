Senators' Mike Condon: Saves 29 in defeat
Condon made 29 stops on 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Monday.
This was a solid performance for Condon, even though he didn't get the victory. For the first time since Oct. 24, he managed to post a save percentage above .900, a marked improvement from his past three starts, two of which he didn't complete. Ottawa's now lost seven in a row, but the Senators can't blame the netminding in this one.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...