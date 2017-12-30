Condon has been designated as a home starter versus the Bruins on Saturday.

Senators coach Guy Boucher sent Craig Anderson between the pipes Wednesday, but the experiment went awry, as the team's supposed top goalie was shelled for five goals on 23 shots on the way to a regulation loss in Boston. Condon might not fare much better, as he's just 3-4-0 with a 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage this campaign.