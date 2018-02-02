Condon will get Sunday's road start against the Canadiens, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon has been stellar in his last three contests, turning away 104 of 111 shots for a .937 save percentage and 2.37 GAA. However, the rest of the Senators failed to return the favor by scoring just four goals in regulation during that span, leading to one win and two losses for Condon. Sunday's matchup could be a goaltending showdown between Condon and Montreal's Carey Price, though, since the Canadiens have failed to score more than one goal in four of their last five matchups.