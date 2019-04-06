Senators' Mike Condon: Sets eyes on 2019-20
Condon hopes to return for training camp in the fall after a lost campaign.
The last time most fantasy owners saw Condon was during a disastrous game in Arizona, after which he was demoted to AHL Belleville and took the year off from game action to deal with a hip inflammation. If he's even close to the player he was before this season, he could be a deep sleeper next season.
