Senators' Mike Condon: Shuts down Oilers with 35-save performance
Condon turned away 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
After starter Craig Anderson got the nod the previous night, it was time for Condon to make his season debut against Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Condon was outstanding on the night and picked up his first career NHL assist on a Kyle Turris goal. The 27-year-old was rock-solid in 40 appearances last season and should see plenty of action this time around. Anderson may be the starting goalie, but Condon is a very reliable backup who the team won't hesitate to turn to.
