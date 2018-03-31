Senators' Mike Condon: Skates away with another regulation loss
Condon allowed two goals on 27 shots in a losing effort to host Detroit on Saturday.
Condon played fairly well, but his allied skaters had no answer for his counterpart, Jimmy Howard, who added a couple highlight-reel stops on the way to his third straight victory. With only five wins and a .902 save percentage through 31 games, it's really difficult to trust Condon in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Takes 4-3 loss Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Confirmed home starter•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Loses for ninth time in last 10 decisions•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Set to start Saturday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gives up three in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...