Condon allowed two goals on 27 shots in a losing effort to host Detroit on Saturday.

Condon played fairly well, but his allied skaters had no answer for his counterpart, Jimmy Howard, who added a couple highlight-reel stops on the way to his third straight victory. With only five wins and a .902 save percentage through 31 games, it's really difficult to trust Condon in the fantasy realm.

