Condon will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Tuesday, if his recovery from the flu continues to improve, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Considering Condon was healthy enough to play versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, it would be a surprise to see him unavailable for Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh. The netminder had a cup of coffee with the Pens last season -- he made one relief appearance -- but was not part of their season-long plans and ended up with the Senators. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, the Massachusetts native could be in trouble as the Pittsburgh power play is converting at 26.3 percent (highest in the league).