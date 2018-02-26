Senators' Mike Condon: Squaring off against Caps on Tuesday
Condon will be the road starter versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
It's been a season to forget for Condon. The 27-year-old has only four wins in 22 appearances, as well as a 3.31 GAA and .901 save percentage. Now, the American has to face a Washington team that has averaged 3.08 goals per contest this season.
