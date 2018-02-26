Condon will be the road starter versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

It's been a season to forget for Condon. The 27-year-old has only four wins in 22 appearances and he has a 3.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Now the American has to face a Washington team that has scored 3.08 goals per contest.

