Condon will start against Edmonton on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It was originally reported that Craig Anderson was going to start this game, but it will be Condon squaring off against the Oilers. Condon hasn't started yet this season, but after posting a mediocre .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA last year, he projects to be a risky fantasy option Saturday. Ottawa is on the wrong end of back-to-back road games, so it's also a tough schedule spot.