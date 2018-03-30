Condon will tend the twine for Saturday's road matchup against the Red Wings.

Condon has seen a number of looks in the crease recently, but it hasn't resulted in many good showings, posting just a 3.80 GAA and an .892 save percentage over his last five appearances. He's also taken a loss in each of his last three starts, but the veteran netminder will attempt to bust out of the slump Saturday against a Red Wings club averaging just 2.47 goals per game at home this season.