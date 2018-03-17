Condon will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon has played pretty well in the month of March, posting a .927 save percentage through three appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Columbus team that's won six consecutive games.