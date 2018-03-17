Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Saturday in Columbus
Condon will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon has played pretty well in the month of March, posting a .927 save percentage through three appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Columbus team that's won six consecutive games.
