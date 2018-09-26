Condon has received the starting nod for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The coaching staff did not disclose how long they expect to leave Condon in the game, but he played 30 minutes in his second preseason start last Friday against Chicago. He surrendered two goals on 11 shots in that contest but will look for a better result this time around.

