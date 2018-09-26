Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Thursday
Condon has received the starting nod for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The coaching staff did not disclose how long they expect to leave Condon in the game, but he played 30 minutes in his second preseason start last Friday against Chicago. He surrendered two goals on 11 shots in that contest but will look for a better result this time around.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Will see half of Friday's game•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 18 saves in preseason debut•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gearing up to start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Dealing with concussion•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Injured in practice•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...