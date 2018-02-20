Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Wednesday in Chicago
Condon will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Blackhawks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon was terrible in his last outing, surrendering four goals on just nine shots before being yanked in the second period of last Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He'll hope to fare better in a road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that's 13-14-3 at home this season.
