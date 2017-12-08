Condon's 34 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Condon looked like he was going to lose this one in regulation after allowing the go-ahead goal with 3:28 remaining, but Ryan Dzingel sent it to overtime by scoring with just 10 seconds to play. While Drew Doughty quickly ended things on the first shot of the extra session, this was a small step in the right direction for an Ottawa team that "improved" to 1-8-2 in its past 11 games. The way things are going for the Senators, both of the team's netminders should be avoided if possible right now.