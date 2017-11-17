Senators' Mike Condon: Tabbed for Saturday's start
Condon will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Coyotes.
Nevermind that he was ripped for three goals on 10 shots before getting pulled from his start against the Avalanche last Saturday; Condon's getting a chance to redeem himself against a Coyotes squad that has finally recorded a regulation win a month and a half into the season. Even with the seemingly favorable matchup, it'll be hard to trust a backup goalie who owns a 1-0-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage through five games.
