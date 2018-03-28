Senators' Mike Condon: Takes 4-3 loss Tuesday
Condon made 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Condon was 2:03 away from earning his team a meaningless point, but Andrew Ladd's tie-breaking goal with that much time remaining in regulation stuck Condon with the regulation loss. This result was nothing new for the 27-year-old goalie given his 5-16-5 record this season.
