Condon made 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Condon was 2:03 away from earning his team a meaningless point, but Andrew Ladd's tie-breaking goal with that much time remaining in regulation stuck Condon with the regulation loss. This result was nothing new for the 27-year-old goalie given his 5-16-5 record this season.

