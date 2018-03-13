Senators' Mike Condon: Taking on Tampa Bay
Condon will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon was pretty sharp in his last start Friday against the Flames, turning aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced, but he ultimately didn't get enough goal support from his teammates, and ended up suffering his 13th loss of the campaign. The 27-year-old netminder will look to snap his personal seven-game losing streak in a brutal road matchup with a Lightning team that's 25-6-2 at home this season.
