Senators' Mike Condon: Targeting March return
Condon (hip) took shots at practice Tuesday, but he's not looking to return until some point in March.
Condon's eventual return will come with the Senators' AHL Belleville affiliate, so it shouldn't have many implications from a fantasy standpoint. Still, he should provide some organizational depth to the goalie position behind Anders Nilsson and Craig Anderson.
