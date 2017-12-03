Condon was named the starter for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Craig Anderson, who seems to have a slippery grip on the No. 1 spot in Ottawa's goalie pecking order, labored through his worst start of the season against the Islanders on Friday night, yielding five goals on 18 shots before getting the heave-ho in favor of Condon, who happened to stop all 19 shots directed his way. Of course, Condon's next start should hardly be a walk in the park, as the Jets feature one of the best top lines in the entire league -- it's comprised of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, who have a combined 80 points thus far.