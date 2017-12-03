Senators' Mike Condon: Tasked with cooling Jets on Sunday
Condon was named the starter for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Craig Anderson, who seems to have a slippery grip on the No. 1 spot in Ottawa's goalie pecking order, labored through his worst start of the season against the Islanders on Friday night, yielding five goals on 18 shots before getting the heave-ho in favor of Condon, who happened to stop all 19 shots directed his way. Of course, Condon's next start should hardly be a walk in the park, as the Jets feature one of the best top lines in the entire league -- it's comprised of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, who have a combined 80 points thus far.
